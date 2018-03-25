Pedals and Performances
Two events will likely draw a big crowd of locals and visitors to downtown Rome on Saturday, April 28.
They’ll come for bike rides and for the performing arts.
Starting at 8 a.m., the 28th annual Up the Creek event will have hundreds of bike riders of all ages and abilities gathering at the Town Green and the head north, fanning out on scenic roads and hills on 32-, 53-, 71- and 104-mile courses.
The ride is put on by Trails for Recreation and Economic Development and benefits that local organization whose efforts are to build and maintain trails in Rome and Floyd County.
“If the weather’s good, we’re expecting between 500 and 600 riders,” said organizer Julie Smith of TRED. “It’s just a really popular event and we have a ton of people who come back to do it year after year.”
Smith emphasized that the event is a ride, not a race, and that people of all riding abilities participate each year. She said many families with children will participate together and easily complete the 32-mile course. But everyone is welcome to sign up for whatever course they would like to, and can even switch courses mid-ride if they feel like it.
All riders will start from the Town Green at 8 a.m. and leave downtown, heading north to Old Dalton Road. The 104-mile course will take riders into Chattooga and Walker counties.
“But everyone comes back through Old Dalton Road,” Smith said. “And we encourage people to stop and have some strawberry ice cream at LCCL Farms.”
The courses will be well marked with road markings and signs, Smith said. Support and Gear drivers and riders will be on the road as well to help and there will also be food and nutrition stops spaced out along the route. Rome City and Floyd County police officers will be posted at major intersections on the course.
Smith said those hoping to do the longer courses should plan to be back downtown by 4 p.m.
“If you think you won’t be able to make it back from the 104-mile ride by 4 p.m. then maybe try a different course,” she said. “We want this to be a fun ride for everyone. You know your ability level so choose the course that’s right for you and your family.”
When riders return throughout the day, TRED will provide a meal for them to enjoy and participants are encouraged to visit downtown venues for food and drinks.
“This event is about riding and supporting TRED and getting people and families outside,” Smith said. “But it’s also about promoting downtown Rome. We hope that since our riders will start and finish in downtown Rome, that they’ll stop at the Foundry or Riverdog Outpost or any of the other restaurants and bars and stores.”
Registration for Up The Creek can be done online at its www.itsyourrace.com and searching “up the creek.” Until April 21, registration is $35 for the no-shirt option and $45 for the shirt option. After April 22, all registration is $55. Riders can also register at Cycle Therapy, Pullen’s Bicycle Shop or at the Town Green on the day of the event.
For additional information, email Julie at julie@cycletherapy.us or call 706-844-8509.
While many riders are on the road, their families may be looking for ways to enjoy downtown as well.
Rome and area residents can enjoy hours of free activities at the Seven Hills Performing Arts Festival.
The free event is designed to expose families and children to a wide variety of performing arts organizations and educational arts workshops.
Emily Vinson, marketing coordinator for the Rome Symphony Orchestra, said the festival will take place on the grounds of the Rome-Floyd County Library starting at 10 a.m. and will feature a variety of musical performances, arts and crafts and storytelling activities by a wide range of local and area organizations.
Harry Musselwhite, author of the illustrated children’s book “Martin the Guitar” will be on hand. Guests can also enjoy pop-up performances courtesy of Rome Shakespeare Festival and Kindermusik. They’ll also get a sneak peek of Rome Little Theatre’s latest musical.
Then at 1 p.m., the festivities move to the Rome City Auditorium for a free family concert performance of “Peter and the Wolf” and “The Toy Symphony” featuring young musicians from the Rome Youth Symphony Orchestra as well as Montessori students. Maestro Jeffrey Dokken will conduct and Harry Musselwhite will narrate.
“It’ll just be a day of fun family activities and it’s all for free,” Vinson said. “We want people of all ages to come out and have a great time and enjoy the arts and downtown Rome.”