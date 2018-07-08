Peachtree Pics
Each year thousands of runners of all ages and fitness levels descend on Atlanta for one of the most popular road races in the south — the Peachtree Road Race on July 4.
And each year dozens of Rome residents join in. Some do it for fitness, some do it for fun, some do it because it’s an annual tradition and some have done it for the very first time this year.
The annual 10k is one of the largest races of its kind in the world, with people from all over the country trying to register for one of the limited 60,000 spots.
Here are a few photos submitted by our readers showing Rome and area residents braving the heat to experience the 2018 Peachtree Road Race.