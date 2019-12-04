Paradise Garden in Summerville is hosting a Visiting Art Exhibit, “The Art of Jim Shores,” through Saturday in the Paradise Garden Gallery.
The exhibit is open & free to the public.
Shores is a local artist living near Cave Spring, and is known for his found-object sculpture, assemblage and environmental art from found/discarded objects.
Works in the exhibit will be available to purchase, with 20% of proceeds benefiting Paradise Garden. Admission into the Gallery, located inside the Visitors Center, is free during regular business hours. Admission into the garden can be purchased in the Gift Shop.
A Closing Reception will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with complimentary snacks, hot chocolate bar, craft activities, and evening tours of the garden, decorated in Holiday Lights, included with admission.
Paradise Garden is located in Summerville and is open Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open until 8 p.m. Saturdays in December. The entire garden and Visitors Center is wheelchair accessible. For additional information, call Paradise Garden Foundation at 706-808-0800.