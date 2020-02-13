“Summerville Collects: Local Treasures by Howard Finster,” is an exhibit of Finster’s work that will be on display March 7-31 at Paradise Garden in Summerville.
An opening reception will take place March 7 from 2-4 p.m.
The exhibit celebrates local collections of Finster’s work. As Finster developed his art through the 80s, there were several local families who collected and championed the artist.
At the opening reception, guests can meet the families and see these rare works, some which have never been on public display before. Traditional “old time” music will be provided by Joseph Evans and Russell Cook.
Refreshments will be served.
Admission is free for Paradise Garden members and Chattooga County residents. Non-member admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for children. Kids 12-and under enter free. All proceeds benefit the non-profit Paradise Garden Foundation to operate and restore the Garden.