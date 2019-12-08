Grant Miller was devastated when the two-story clubhouse building at Callier Springs Country Club was gutted by fire May 5, 2018.
Now, Miller is hoping an effort to list the property on the National Register of Historic Places will help generate revenue to rebuild and restore some of the old glory to the club founded in 1935.
The cause of the fire was never established. A roofing crew was on site and it appears to have started in the area where they were working, according to a fire marshal's report, but a definitive cause was never pinpointed.
Miller's big problem is that he was between insurers when the fire occurred so there was no insurance check to help rebuild.
"We've had it looked at a few times by various agencies and a few architects and we think we can salvage most of it," he said. "It's concrete and actually the second floor was mostly on a concrete slab."
The goal is to restore the building to 100% of its look before the fire. Miller said he's not sure that could be done if he has to tear it down and start from scratch, because of building codes and setback requirements.
He's getting some help from the semi-private club's members, who have held a variety of fundraisers to generate some revenue. Local historian Selena Tilly also is assisting Miller with information relative to the historical significance of the club on Callier Springs Road.
Miller said the clubhouse was built around a building that was constructed before 1900. There was a school on the site before it became a golf course and Tilly believes the building may have been a part of the school, but she has not confirmed that.
Tilly is tracing references to a Belgian residential colony on the property a century and a half ago. Bernice Couey Bishop wrote a column in the Rome News-Tribune in June 1997 detailing the arrival of the Belgians, led by Gen. Louis Joseph Barthold LeHardy, Viscount de Beaulieu. At one point, what is now known as Callier Springs was called LeHardy Springs.
In later years, it was passed through Rome's famous George M. Battey family before it was eventually acquired -- more than eight decades ago -- by the Miller family
Miller sifted through the debris on the second floor of the building after it was cleaned up as much as possible.
A lot of material was found inside cabinets that were damaged by smoke and water. Amanda Farrell at Farrell's Frame and Design has assisted with the restoration of everything from charcoal prints to original blueprints.
Miller said he understands that the process of getting designated for the National Register is a difficult and lengthy process. He's hoping that the material Farrell was able to restore will be helpful.
"It was nice to be able to help," Farrell said.
Play on the golf course has not been hampered by the fire, but the swimming pool was rendered unusable.
Anyone with information related to the history of the Callier Springs golf club property is encouraged to contact Miller via email at callierspringscc@gmail.com.