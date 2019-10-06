In a large building on West Third Street, there are children learning simple skills that will change their lives forever.
This is Advance for Kids. It’s a neurodevelopmental center where children come to receive physical, occupational and speech-language therapy. And for 16 years the therapists and staff at Advance for Kids have been changing the lives of local children and families, while many in the community don’t even realize it.
“A lot of families don’t think about us until they have a need,” said Mai Lee Payne, the owner of Advance for Kids and an occupational therapist herself. “People think of physical therapy for adults but there are so many kids who are born with autism or down syndrome or other conditions that need therapy in their own space. All we do is pediatrics. This is a place for children.”
Payne started Advance for Kids in 2003 in Calhoun and in 2010 she opened the Rome facility. The rooms here are designed with therapy in mind but there is certainly a fun, colorful and playful atmosphere in every corner of the building. There are all sorts of ramps and pads and toys specifically designed for the therapy that goes on here.
There is a room with large play boxes full of dry rice and beans and small toys — sensory bins — where therapy takes the form of playing with various textures and shapes.
In another room, a speech therapist does her work while elsewhere in the building, someone else might help a child learn to eat and swallow food. And in the large gym, another staff member makes sure a little boy feels like it’s playtime when in fact he’s building strength in his muscles.
“We treat children with a variety of needs,” Payne said. “Some have congenital conditions, from birth. Some have very specialized needs. Some have brain injuries. Some have genetic disorders you’ve never even heard of. Some have cerebral palsy, autism, global developmental delays or speech delays.”
Even babies and toddlers come here. The facility treats those from birth to 21 years old but Payne said the majority of their clients are under 13 years old. There are even tiny babies and toddlers who need special help.
“Some kids need help with mobility or speaking,” Payne said. “There are those who need help with things many people take for granted such as learning to get dressed or even eating on their own, swallowing food. Those are things many of us take for granted but some children cannot do.”
And this is not easy work. Payne said while many adults in therapy might be able to follow directions or instructions from a therapist, many children cannot. The youngest ones can’t simply be told what to do. They must be guided and shown and encouraged. But it’s extremely rewarding work.
And at Advance Kids, they celebrate EVERYTHING. Every victory and every step forward, no matter how small, is celebrated.
“The things we do here might change the course of a child’s life,” Payne said. “If they learn to say their name, if they learn to swallow their food or tie their shoes — we celebrate that because a connection has been made in the brain. Those things are huge here.”
For 16 years, Advance for Kids has been quietly changing the lives of local families. They also served as Chattooga County Schools and provide services to Georgia School for the Deaf.
A large part of Payne’s passion for what she does comes from her background as an occupational therapist and her love for children. But her cultural background also provides her a unique outlook on the community she serves.
“My mom is Chinese and my dad is from West Virginia,” she said. “We moved overseas and I lived for a time in South America (where she also returns to do mission work).” So I think all that has made me more sensitive to different people, different cultures, different languages. I see the need for more inclusion and more diversity and more tolerance. I think that’s really important in a field like this where we try to help all children in need. They all get the same love and attention and care here. Quality care is our number one priority.”
Payne said she is proud of the work Advance for Kids has done over the past 16 years and hopes to serve many more local families in the future, one small step at a time.