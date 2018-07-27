Obstacle Race today to benefit Sexual Assault Center
The Skulls & Hammer Urban Challenge, a challenging but fun obstacle race, takes place throughout the day today, starting at 8 a.m. and culminates in an after party at the Foundry Growler Bar this evening. The competition is a fundraiser for the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia.
If you’re an athlete who loves a good challenge, there’s still time to participate. Challenge race waves begin at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., with registration 30 minutes prior to each wave.
Registration costs $70 with all proceeds going to benefit victims of sexual assault. The fee includes a T-shirt, finisher’s medal, access to the after party and a beverage compliments of Rome City Brewing Co. at The Foundry.
The event is planned by Gorg Hubenthal, owner of The Foundry and HH Woodworking, who is raising money for the cause while he trains to compete in the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge on Aug. 11.
“Rome is a uniquely active community with a ton of 5Ks and health walks, and we wanted to come up with a fun way to raise money for the Sexual Assault Center for athletes who want to go the extra mile,” Hubenthal said. “This challenge will test your endurance skills in an encouraging way, and once you complete it, you’ll feel really proud you did it.”
Race details
The Foundry will serve as base camp for the event and is located at 255 N. Fifth Ave. in Rome. In addition to The Foundry kitchen, local food trucks such as Speakcheesy will be on site for breakfast and lunch, as well as Spartan Smoothies, which has protein, energy and recovery powders that can be added to their drinks.
Check in begins 30 minutes prior to each wave. Swag bags will be given to registrants and include a Skulls & Hammer T-shirt and Rome City Brewing Co. event cup.
The urban race course will take competitors through the between-the-rivers district of Rome and incorporate asphalt lots, grassy hills and Rome’s levee system.
Why ‘Skulls & Hammer’?
The “Hammer” is Hubenthal, who has worked as a master wood artisan for more than two decades. The two are teaming up to host this athletic endurance fundraiser and may continue to bring more of its kind to Rome in the coming years.
The “Skulls” director is Miguel Carranza, a competitive obstacle course racer and endurance athlete who has organized competitive endurance events for years.
“I’m thrilled to help coordinate this event because it’s such a great cause,” Carranza said. “There’s no obstacle too tough for raising money for victims of sexual assault, and we hope people will come out and support them.”