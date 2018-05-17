Northwest Georgia Winds and Three Rivers Singers present patriotic concert May 22
The Northwest Georgia Winds and the Three Rivers Singers will again join forces to present a patriotic concert that looks ahead to Memorial Day.
The free concert will take place on May 22 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium and will be conducted by Sam Baltzer and Len Willingham.
The concert is called “God Bless America Centennial” in honor of the 100th anniversary of the song’s composition by Irving Berlin. Berlin was born in Russia in 1888, and moved to America when he was five years old. He wrote “God Bless America” in 1918 when he was serving in the U.S. Army in Camp Upton in New York, but the song didn’t fit into the musical review Berlin wrote it for, so the song was set aside. Berlin revived the song in 1938, and it has since been performed at special events and celebrations and is regarded as one of the country’s most patriotic tunes.
In addition to “God Bless America,” the WINDS and Singers will perform American folk songs, spirituals, familiar patriotic tunes, and of course, the five Armed Forces service songs.
Veterans and active duty military personnel are especially encouraged to attend.
The concert is free, thanks to sponsorships by Rome’s Own Musical Ensembles, the Rome Area Council for the Arts, Georgia Highlands College, and other individuals. Donations at the event are appreciated.
For more information about the concert, contact Sam Baltzer at sambaltzer12@gmail.com.