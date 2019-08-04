I’ve some shocking news. There is none of us that deserve to be on a pedestal.
We are all human. From the multi-billionaire religious leader who rails against sin and greed to the yogi and meditation expert that touts to be the center of Zen, we are all human and with that comes the flaws of being fallible. No one, not one of us and especially not me, is incapable of having truly bad days and bad thoughts.
While it is great to have people to look up to, to have as mentors or guidance leaders, remember that in their humanity will come a host of other problems. Perhaps they are so wrapped in their image of goodness that they hide simple flaws that strike fear in themselves. Perhaps they are railing on about specific topics, not to instill this in you but to instill it in themselves.
While I’ve not been in the service side of holistic wellness but a few years, I’ve been focused on learning everything I could about a host of different modalities. My services aren’t traditional; a mix of holistic practices fused into a set that I believe works not only for my clients but for myself as well. I will be the first to tell a client, “I don’t know, but let’s find out together.” I do not know everything, I do not believe that my techniques are flawless, but I do know that I have a real connection to my clients’ needs for healing and better quality of life.
In that thought, you’ll typically find me sharing memes or quotes on our Facebook page that are uplifting, thought-provoking, or general well wishes. There are days that there are more of these than others. I’ll be the first to tell you, it’s on those days that I’m needing to read/hear them more than others. I myself need that pick-me-up. I am the one who needs to know the power of believing that it will all end up okay.
There are days that I lose control, that I lose my way and find myself mired in a sea of chaos. Even though I preach breath and belief, to still the mind and the rest will follow. To be the weed that pushes up from the concrete path instead of the flower that is finicky in the garden. There are still those days that I am human enough to say that I am struggling.
Namaste, Rome. I love you my community, my clients, and my path.