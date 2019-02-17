The 22nd Biennial Lords and Ladies Cotillion and Scholarship Program, sponsored by Theta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., is underway.
The 2019 participants include Octaveus Askew of Rome, Aaron Bailey of Rome, Kelsey Beeman of Rome, Aleeyah Blanchard of Rome, Amberly Brown of Rome, Zaysha Brown of Rome, Amyia Crowder of Cedartown, Kamryn Frazier of Cedartown, Cydney Freeman of Rome, Destiney Parker of Rome, Asia Turner of Cedartown, Chelsea Weaver of Cartersville and Kirsten Woodard of Cartersville.
On Nov. 17, 2018, the participants donated non-perishable food to the Salvation Army in Rome and took part in a canvas paint party.
On Dec. 9, 2018, the participants spread Christmas cheer with singing and gifts for the residents of the Cedar Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Cedartown.
Throughout the remainder of the cotillion program, the participants will continue with community service, attend a college fair, and participate in dance rehearsals and informative workshops. Additionally, the participants are working toward scholarships and other awards. Family, friends and interested persons are encouraged to help them in attaining their goals.
The sorority will present the 2019 “A Vision Fair Soirée” Cotillion participants on March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Forum River Center in Rome.
To obtain tickets to the Cotillion, call Betty Dean at 706-290-4806.