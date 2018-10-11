The New River Arts District Playhouse is set to open its 2018-19 season on Oct. 25.
Located just across the 5th Avenue bridge in the Makervillage complex, the intimate 80-seat playhouse will open with the hilarious gothic spoof “The Mystery of Irma Vep.”
The show is a penny-dreadful spoof filled with vampires, werewolves, mummies, jealousy and murder. The amusing adventure is a tour de force for two actors who play all the characters. Played by Daniel Murchland and Carey Smith, the two actors take the audience on a rollicking ride of laughter while making dizzying quick changes from one character to the next. The amusing adventure also takes the characters to Egypt for more hilarity in a scene reminiscent of the 1955 film “Abbot and Costello Meets the Mummy.”
The show opens Oct. 25 with an opening night reception of food and drinks starting at 7 p.m. The play starts at 8 p.m. It is rated PG 13.
Other performances are Oct. 26-28 and Nov. 1-4.
Saturday and Sunday matinees are 2 p.m. on Oct. 27, 28 and Nov. 3 and 4.
A special Halloween performance will be given on Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $20.00 each or $15 each in a group of 10 or more.
For additional information or to purchase tickets, call 706 331-1006 or visit online at www.therad.biz.