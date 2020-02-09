It’s time for murder and mystery.
The sixth annual Floyd Against Drugs murder mystery dinner fundraiser takes place March 19 and tickets are already on sale.
The cast of well known Rome residents is ready to entertain and interact with guests in what promises to be an evening of hilarity and a little sleuthing.
This year’s theme is “A retired superhero reunion to die for.” Cast members Gail Johnson, Robert Smyth, Brad Bushnell, Bo Bushnell, Melinda Strickland, Severo Avila, Scotty Hancock, Cathy Kerce, Rhonda Wallace, JJ Johnson, Ryan Cox and Elaine Abercrombie will dress as washed up superheros reuniting to remember the good old days when they were in a superhero league. But everything isn’t exactly as it seems.
There was infighting and intrigue within the league and the years have not erased that. So when the superheroes get together, there will still be some underlying animosity and some bad blood. Someone will be “murdered” at the reunion and it’s up to the guests to figure out who the killer is.
The cast and plot are directed throughout the evening by Charles Wright who allows cast members to have clues to give to guests, but even the cast itself is kept in the dark about the identity of the killer and the assassin.
County Commissioner Scotty Hancock said one of the things he enjoys most about being involved with the event is the interaction with his fellow cast mates. Hancock has been a participant for several years.
“What I enjoy the most about the murder mystery is working together with the cast members,” he said. “ It is always easy to support a fundraising event when you enjoy it. FAD is a great organization that does a lot of good for our community.”
He promised that guests will be thoroughly entertained this year, especially since he’ll be playing the role of a superhero.
“You can expect to have a great time a lot of laughs at this event,” he said.
“This year I will be ‘Captain Victory.’ My strengths are I can fly, I’m bullet proof and I have super speed — sounds like Severo Avila on a Friday or Saturday night (or so he thinks). My costume will be that of a super hero with a few surprises.”
Kathy Kerce has been a cast member the last four years. This year, she takes on the role of Queen Bee, who gained her powers Ithe ability to turn men into drones and to emit stingers from her fingers) after she was stung by a colony of radioactive honeybees at Chernobyl.
“My costume is on order for this year’s event and should be arriving at any time,” she said. “I enjoy being a part of Floyd Against Drugs. Their mission statement sums it up.....”to mobilize the entire community to reduce the use of drugs, tobacco and underage drinking in Rome and Floyd County.”
Tickets are $40 each and include dinner and interactive entertainment. As guests enjoy their meal, superheroes will play out their friendships and rivalries for everyone to see and hear. Guests will take notes so that at the end of the evening when one of the superheroes is murdered, they can try to guess the killer and win a prize.
There will also be a silent auction where guests can bid on a variety of items and packages.
The event is an annual fund raiser for Floyd Against Drugs.
“We are raising funds to increase the capacity and effectiveness of the community coalition efforts to decrease substance use in Floyd County and Rome City,” said Christa Gilmore, FAD President. “Your contributions will allow us to continue community awareness activities about the extent and impact of substance use in our community.”
As an example, FAD has implemented a Reward-Reminder program where youthful-looking adults attempt to purchase alcohol. Merchants who request age identification are given a reward card thanking them and recognizing their efforts to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors, while those who do not request identification are provided a reminder card. The funds also allowed FAD to be able to purchase over 190 dosages of Narcan for law enforcement officers within the community as well as two ballistic vests and a K9 Heat Alarm for two local K9 officers.
“A retired superhero reunion to die for” takes place March 19 at The Forum River Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by contacting cast members or by calling Michelle at 706-291-5181.