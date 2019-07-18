Funk rock band Mother’s Finest will be in concert at The Forum River Center on Aug. 23.
The Forum, in collaboration with Ready or Not Entertainment, will bring the Atlanta-based band to Rome. Their music is a blend of funky rhythms, heavy rock guitars and expressive soul/R&B-style vocals.
The group charted with the singles “Fire” (No. 93 Pop Singles), “Baby Love” (No. 79 Black Singles, No. 58 Pop Singles), “Don’t Wanna Come Back” (No. 54 Black Singles), “Love Changes” (No. 26 Black Singles), and “Piece of the Rock” in the mid- to late 1970s.
Opening for Mother’s Finest will be The Vintage Vixens, bringing their 60s-inspired fashion and music for a groovy good time audiences of all ages can enjoy. Their playlist includes covers of the biggest hits from Motown, The Mamas & The Paps, the Beatles, Rolling Stones, The Drifters, The Kinks, CCR and a long list of other legendary bands.
The concert will take place Saturday, Aug. 23 starting at 7:30 p.m. at The Forum River Center. Tickets are available online at www.forumrivercenter.com or by calling 888-479-6300.