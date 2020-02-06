The Rome Nutrition Center program is adding a special devotional to start the week each Monday morning.
The program is based at the Rome Senior Citizens Center, 406 Riverside Parkway, and run through the Coosa Valley Regional Services and Development Corp.
Site supervisor Nevin Mantz said that, basically, anyone over the age of 60 can come in for a free hot lunch on weekdays.
Typically anywhere from 35 to 50 seniors take advantage of the program on a daily basis. Mantz said another 179 clients benefit from the Meals on Wheels program, which delivers hot lunches to homebound elderly all over the county.
The devotional program begins at 10 a.m. on Mondays. Group singing is led by Gene Cowart Sr., who doubles as the director of the devotional service. Beverly Cowart accompanies the singers on piano and various individuals offer solo performances or duets.
Annette Johnson leads a Scripture reading, with a volunteer-led prayer to follow. Then Benny Terry takes the group through a Bible quiz. A copy of the quiz questions and answers is always available at the end of the program.
Mantz said the center is open daily from around 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. The lunches are served promptly at 11.