The 2020 Miss Rome and Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen Competitions will be held Saturday night, August 17 at the Rome City Auditorium.
The show will begin at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door and are general admission. All proceeds support the cash scholarships given at the competition.
The emcee for night is Lisa Smith, Executive Director of the Rome Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. The show will feature Miss Rome 2019, Cara Clements who was a non-finalist talent winner at the 2019 Miss Georgia Competition as well as Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen 2019, Megan Wright who was a talent preliminary winner and 2nd Runner Up to Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen.
This year, the competition will once again sponsor a princess program as part of the show. Girls between the ages of 5 and 12 will be presented on stage during the show and will accompany one of the Miss or Teen contestants onstage during the Evening Wear competition.
The Miss Rome and Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen Competitions are open preliminaries in the Miss America Organization. Young ladies between the ages of 17 to 24 who live, work or attend school in the state of Georgia are eligible for Miss Rome. Young ladies between the ages of 13 and 16 are eligible for Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen. The winners of each competition will represent Rome in the Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen competitions this June in Columbus.
The Miss America Competition is the single largest provider of scholarships for young women in the world. Each year local, state and national pageants make available over $45 million in scholarships.
The Miss Rome Board of Directors awards cash scholarships and awards to the winners and runners up totaling over $2,500. This includes the Frances Frazier Memorial Talent Award presented annually to the candidate with the highest overall talent score. The Award is given in honor and memory of Frances Frazier, Miss Rome 1984 and Miss Georgia 1988.
This year’s candidates are:
Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen Candidates:
Jillian Higgins – 16 years old. Talent: Lyrical Dance. Platform: #ForgetMeNot – Alzheimer’s Awareness.
Amelia NeSmith – 14 years old. Talent: Broadway Vocal. Platform: #BEEConfident: Building Confidence through GIRL TALK
Jaylee Kilgo – 15 years old. Talent:Dramatic Poetry. Platform:Georgia 4-H.
Rebecca Zhang – 14 years old. Talent: Ballet en Pointe. Platform:Live to Lead:Promoting Youth Leadership.
Rylee Ruegger – 15 years old. Talent: Lyrical Dance. Platform: The Be Nice Program.
Addie Freeman – 14 years old. Talent: Contemporary Vocal. Platform: Unveiling Juvenile Arthritis.
Kate Klucsarits – 14 years old. Talent: Tap Dance. Platform: Lifted Up – Supporting Anxiety Awareness.
Catherine McNutt – 14 years old. Talent: French Horn. Platform: DECODING DYSLEXIA: Bridging Awareness to Educators and Legislators.
Miss Rome Candidates:
Carley Vogel – 18 years old. Montclair State University. Talent: Classical Vocal. Platform: Carley 4 the Kids – Children’s Miracle Network.
Sarah Templeton – 19 years old. University of Georgia. Talent: Lyrical Dance. Platform: Strength Within — Promoting Eating Disorder Awareness and Treatment.
Ansleigh Williams – 20 years old. University of North Georgia. Talent: Ballet. Platform: Ending Human Trafficking.
Fallon Robinson – 18 years old. Oglethorpe University. Talent: Lyrical Gymnastics. Platform: Value Yourself — Eating Disorder Awareness.
Rosa Campos – 24 years old. Brenau University. Talent: Vocal. Platform: Decision Making – Mentoring America’s Youth on Actions and Consequences.
Olivia Crumbly – 17 years old. Armuchee High School. Talent: Original Monologue. Platform: Anywhere Means Everywhere – Education as a Tool Against Sex Trafficking.