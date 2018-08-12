Miss Rome 2018
The 2019 Miss Rome and Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen Competition will be held Saturday night, Aug. 18 at the Rome City Auditorium.
The show will begin at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 at the door and are general admission. All proceeds support the cash scholarships given at the pageant. The emcee for night is Caleb Britt. The show will feature Miss Rome 2018, Taylor Burrell — who placed Top 10 at the 2018 Miss Georgia Competition and Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen 2018, Shali King.
This year, the pageant will once again sponsor a princess program as part of the show. Young ladies between the ages of 5 and 12 will be presented on stage during the show and will accompany one of the Miss or Teen contestants onstage during the Evening Wear competition.
The Miss Rome and Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen are open preliminaries in the Miss America Organization. Young ladies between the ages of 17 to 24 who live, work or attend school in the state of Georgia are eligible for Miss Rome. Young ladies between the ages of 13 and 16 are eligible for Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen. The winners of each competition will represent Rome in the Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen competitions this June in Columbus.
The Miss America Competition is the largest provider of scholarships for young women in the world. Each year local, state and national pageants make available over $45 million in scholarships.
Miss Rome Board of Directors awards cash scholarships and awards to the winners and runners up totaling over $2,500. This includes the Frances Frazier Memorial Talent Award presented annually to the candidate with the highest overall talent score. The Award is given in honor and memory of Frances Frazier, Miss Rome 1985 and Miss Georgia 1988.
This year’s candidates are:
Miss Rome’s Outstanding Teen:
Sophie Edwards — 15 years old. Marietta High School. Talent: Jazz Dance. Platform: NO KID HUNGRY: Square Meal Project.
Megan Wright — 15 years old. Calhoun High School. Talent: Vocal. Platform: Stop The Bleed.
Kate Klucsarits — 13 years old. Mill Creek Middle School. Talent: Tap Dance. Platform: Supporting Anxiety Disorders.
Elizabeth Marshall — 16 years old. Model High School. Talent: Contemporary Dance. Platform: Kids One, Hunger None.
Jessica Acord — 14 years old. River Ridge High School. Talent: Clogging. Platform: A.R.T. — Anxiety Relief Therapy.
Lauren Brown — 15 years old. Pope High School. Talent: Vocal. Platform: Raising Awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia.
Miss Rome Contestants:
Abby Wright — 19 years old. Shenandoah Conservatory. Talent: Vocal. Platform: Arts for All: Increasing Access to Arts Education in Rural/Underserved Areas.
MacKenzie Marable — 23 years old. University of Georgia Graduate. Talent: Lyrical Dance. Platform: Smiles Across America — Oral Health America.
Marianella Lopez — 23 years old. Emory University. Talent: Classical Vocal. Platform: #Harmony: Celebrating Cultural Diversity Through Music.
Sarah Wheeler — 18 years old. Mercer University. Talent: Marimba. Platform: One in the Same — Inclusion of People with Special Needs.
Autumn Huber — 17 years old. Pebblebrook High School. Talent: Pop Vocal. Platform: Seeing is Believing: Prevent Blindness Georgia.
Cara Clements — 18 years old. Emory University. Talent: Jazz Vocal. Platform: Be Your Own Beautiful: How Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Promote Self-Confidence.