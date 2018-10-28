Breaking News
MILESTONES: Siri Selle celebrates 15 years as a professional artist with an exhibit at the DeSoto Theatre
Siri Selle has reached a personal and professional milestone and she wants to share that with the Rome community.
Selle is a local artist and owner of Studio SiriSiri, an art studio out of which she works, displays and sells her pieces, as well as offers art classes for all ages.
She’s celebrating 15 years in the business with an exhibit that will showcase her different styles of paintings through the years.
The exhibit will be on display — free of charge — from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9 at the Historic DeSoto Theatre on Broad Street. The paintings will be available for purchase.
“This is going to be a New York- style art exhibit here in Rome,” Selle said. “Through my career I have had experiences that directly influences my art work and painting process. With this show, people will be able to discover my sources of inspiration and how my painting has evolved through the years.”
The show is called “MILESTONES: My Creative Journey.”
Selle has received recognition in her native Norway as well as the State of Georgia. She won RACA’s Emerging Artist Award in 2007. And has been the featured artist in Norway’s international festival “SildaJazz” in 2013.
Recently, her art was chosen by Georgia’s Council of the Arts to be on display at state capitol building for the “The Art of Georgia” exhibit in 2017 and 2018.
But Selle isn’t just keeping her art and her talent to herself. For the past 15 years she has taught art lessons to kids and adults, including group painting lessons and corporate team-building events.
“I believe that having a creative outlet helps a young person develop a healthy sense of confidence and identity,” she said.
Studio Siri, located at 1209 Dean Ave., she also facilitates gallery space for up-and-coming artists and supports several nonprofit organizations through her art.
For the past eight years her community initiative, HeARTworks, has provided structured creative opportunities for high risk and foster kids and teens. Selle’s small heart paintings represent the heart of a child. Proceeds initially went to Murphy Harpst and Youth of Christ. Currently, she partners with foster care outreach center Restoration Rome in a program that includes weekly art classes, seasonal workshops, and summer camps.
Selle has lived in Rome since 1999 when she came from Norway to attend Shorter College. She’s married to Coosa Country Club tennis director JP Selle, also a 2003 Shorter College graduate and native of Chile.
“Rome has been a special place for our family,” Selle said. “We strongly believe in giving back to this wonderful community that is now our home.”
The exhibit, “MILESTONES: My Creative Journey” will be on display from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9 at the DeSoto Theatre on Broad Street. Admission is free.