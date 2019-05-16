Music of two different eras will ring out from Second Avenue Baptist Church on May 19 when The 8th Regiment Band and the Broad Street Brass present a concert there starting at 3 p.m.
The 8th Regiment Band is comprised of local musicians doing their best to preserve the music of the 19th century, specifically music of the Civil War. The band has no political ties and sometimes perform as a Confederate band, a Union band and even as a civilian band. They perform in authentic reproductions of uniforms. They perform at battle re-enactments, living history programs, formal historic programs and at colleges, high schools and church services.
The tunes the band plays are those that regimental bands would have played during the war. This is the music the soldiers would have drilled to and marched to, and it’s also the music people would have heard out in public.
The Broad Street Brass is made up of musicians from the 8th Regiment Band, but who dress and perform popular music from the 1890s to WWII.
The concert will take place Sunday, May 19 at Second Avenue Baptist Church, 823 E. Second Ave. starting at 3 p.m. Admission is $10. Children under 10 enter free.