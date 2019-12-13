Thanks to Brian Beals, area kids who may not have gotten any toys for Christmas, will have a hand carved wooden puzzle to enjoy.
Beals is the owner of Pickens Puzzles, LLC and has committed to donate 100 handmade wooden puzzles to the Rome chapter of Toys For Tots.
Beals and his wife Emily are planning to move to Rome next year where they'll be residents at The Spires at Berry College. Beals said he plans to stay involved in woodworking by using Berry's newly announced woodworking shop which will be open to students as well as Spires residents.
The jigsaw puzzles come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from animals to sea life and even educational puzzles. Before being assembled, they're just a pile of wooden shapes. But as they being to take form, they become colorful animals and objects. Kids can build their own elephants, koala bears, wiener dogs and even alligators.
The puzzles will be distributed to area children through the age of 12 who might not otherwise be receiving toys in Rome, Cedartown, Rockmart and Summerville.