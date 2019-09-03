Dust off your gogo boots and head to the DeSoto Theatre for Rome Little Theatre’s 2019-2020 season opener, “Mamma Mia!,” which runs Sept. 13 through Sept. 22.
“Mamma Mia!” unfolds on a Greek island paradise when, on the eve of her wedding, a young woman’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
Non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers, along with a soundtrack of ABBA’s hit songs that include “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “SOS,” combine to make this show a trip down the aisle that audiences won’t soon forget.
Rome Little Theatre selected “Mamma Mia!” as the season opener after surveying their patrons last season.
“We asked our audiences and volunteers what they wanted to see, and their number one choice was Mamma Mia!,” said Executive Director Chris Davidson. “Our audiences are really excited about this show; early ticket sales are setting new records.”
The production is directed by Amanda Swendsen.
“Mamma Mia! is great music and a heartwarming story, wrapped up in a fast-paced and funny musical package,” Swendsen said. “It has been an absolute pleasure working with the talented cast and it has been so much fun getting to dive into all of the iconic ABBA songs.”
Maegan Williams, an RLT veteran who most recently starred as Reno Sweeney in last season’s “Anything Goes,” plays Donna Sheridan.
“She is a powerhouse of a woman with such an incredible life story,” Williams said. “That is the part of Donna I have loved discovering.”
“Mamma Mia!” runs Sept. 13-22 at the DeSoto Theatre. Show times are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors (prices include $2 facility and ticketing fees).
Tickets can be purchased at www.romelittletheatre.com or by calling the box office at 706-295-7171.