Any local individuals or businesses who are interested in selling their products at a public pop-up event have the chance to do so on June 15.
The event, essentially a community-wide yard sale, will take place at LivingProof Recovery and all types of vendors are encouraged to participate.
Organizers said vendors of all types are welcome to join the Peddlers Pop-N-Shop event at the LivingProof Recovery center, 408 Shorter Ave., from 8 a.m. to noon. Vendors are asked to set up at 7 a.m.
This is the first year the event will take place. Starbucks will be set up and hamburgers and hotdogs will also be served. Whether a small business or an individual selling handmade items, Tracy Harrison, the development coordinator at LivingProof said all vendors are welcome.
Rental fees are $30 for one space or $50 for two spaces. All fees from rentals will benefit LivingProof Recovery, one of the first Recovery Community Organizations in Georgia. Their mission is to help provide long-term recovery efforts within their community for those battling addiction through training, advocacy, peer support, and spiritual guidance.
Those who are interested in renting a space can email Tracy Harrison at tracy@livingproofrecovery.org or call 706-204-8710.