Authors Garry D. Fisher and Rome resident Zack Waters have published a new book.
“The Damnedest Set of Fellows: A History of Georgia’s Cherokee Artillery,” tells the story of one of the finest artillery units in the Confederate Army of Tennessee, raised primarily in Rome and Cave Spring.
They fought in every major battle in the war’s Western Theater. They received their baptism by fire at Tazewell, Tennessee, then fought at Vicksburg, Missionary Ridge and Tunnel Hill (near Chattanooga), the Atlanta Campaign, and on the icy fields at Nashville. Their final battle came at Salisbury, North Carolina, where they manned their guns despite having no infantry support. The book includes a complete roster of all known unit members.
“The Damnedest Set of Fellows” can be purchased online at Amazon.com, Mercer University Press (mupress.org), abebooks.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Waters will be setting up book signings in Floyd County in the near future.