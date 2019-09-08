Two local artists will discuss their contributions to the new group exhibition at the Berry College Moon Gallery.
Melissa Rutledge will discuss her work at 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. She is the founder of the Rome Knitterati which began in 2015. Their mission is to raise awareness for yarn art and to beautify everyday objects. Their work is featured seasonally throughout Rome’s downtown, often adorning light poles and street signs.
Rutledge’s work is a part of the group exhibition, “Circle” now open at the Moon Gallery through Sept. 19.
Paul O’Mara, a Rome-based photographer, will discuss his decade-long project at 5 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Moon Gallery. After shooting digital for several years, O’Mara decided to mix things up by starting the 2.8 project which is a collection of his photos using a 1959 Leica camera.
O’Mara’s work is also on display in the Moon Gallery as part of “Circle.”
Other artists featured in ‘Circle” are Hannah Chalew, Amze Emmons, Carmen Haynes and Dawn Surratt.
Chalew’s work focuses on confronting climate change and the impact it has on communities specifically where she lives in southern Louisiana. Emmons finds inspirations for his drawings from his walks through his neighborhoods in Philadelphia.
Haynes spends her time collecting pine needles from the woods near her home in Brasstown, N.C. and turns them into baskets. Surratt uses her photography to engage with experiences of grief and healing, particularly with hospice patients.
“Circle” is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. All events discussed are free and open to the public. For more information, please visit the Moon Gallery Facebook page or contact Associate Professor of Art Brad Adams, badams@berry.edu.