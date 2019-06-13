A big parade, fun activities and a solemn observance are planned for the Lindale Independence Celebration on Saturday, June 29.
The annual event will be highlighted by a parade (which is free to enter) which lines up at 9:30 a.m. at Pepperell Primary School. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and travels down Park Avenue, ending at First Baptist Church of Lindale.
A festival will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South First Street. There will be vendors of all types as well as food including barbecue.
Starting at 11:30 a.m. a WWII memorial wreath laying will take place in front of the Gilbreath Center, 106 Garden Ave. The Lindale McClain-Sealock American Legion Post will assist Restoration Lindale, Inc. in a wreath-laying ceremony at the WWII Pepperell Roll of Honor Memorial Wall. The Lindale Roll of Honor was dedicated by the Pepperell Manufacturing Company (Lindale Mill) in 1947.
The public is invited to attend all the festivities, especially the service to honor fallen heroes and pay tribute to Lindale’s veterans.