If you just had a baby, are expecting, or are taking care of a young infant it’s important to create a safe sleep environment for your baby. Because babies spend much of their time sleeping, the nursery should be the safest room in the house. Take a few moments to learn about safe sleep.
INCLINED SLEEPER RECALLS
Fisher Price Recalls Rock ‘n Play Sleepers Due to Reports of Deaths (https://www.cpsc.gov/recalls/2019 /Fisher-Price-Recalls-Rock-n-Play-Sleepers-Due-to-Reports-of-Deaths)
Kids II Recalls All Rocking Sleepers Due to Reports of Deaths (www.cpsc.gov)
Fisher Price Recalls Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Ultra Lite Day and Night Play Yards Due to Safety Concerns About Inclined Sleep Products. (wwwcpsc.gov)
Dorel Juvenile Group USA Recalls Inclined Sleepers Due to Safety Concerns Inclined Sleep Products (wwwcpsc.gov)
Bare is Best
To prevent suffocation, never place pillows or thick quilts in a baby’s sleep environment.
Make sure there are no gaps larger than two fingers between the sides of the crib and the mattress.
Proper assembly of cribs is paramount – Follow the instructions provided and make sure that every part is installed correctly. If you are not sure, call the manufacturer for assistance.
Do not use cribs older than 10 years old or broken or modified cribs. Infants can strangle to death if their bodies pass through gaps between loose components or broken slats while their heads remain entrapped.
Set up play yards properly according to manufacturers’ directions. Only use the mattress pad provided with the play yard; do not add extra padding.
Never place a crib near a window with blinds, curtain cords or baby monitor cords; babies can strangle on cords.