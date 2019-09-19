This is the final weekend to catch the hit Rome Little Theatre musical “Mamma Mia” at the DeSoto Theatre.
The show runs Friday through Sunday.
“Mamma Mia!” unfolds on a Greek island paradise when, on the eve of her wedding, a young woman’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
Non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers, along with a soundtrack of ABBA’s hit songs that include “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “SOS,” combine to make this show a trip down the aisle that audiences won’t soon forget.
The production is directed by Amanda Swendsen.
“Mamma Mia! is great music and a heartwarming story, wrapped up in a fast-paced and funny musical package,” Swendsen said. “It has been an absolute pleasure working with the talented cast and it has been so much fun getting to dive into all of the iconic ABBA songs.”
Show times are 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors (prices include $2 facility and ticketing fees).
Tickets can be purchased at www.romelittletheatre.com or by calling the box office at 706-295-7171.