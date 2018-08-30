Labor Day Bluegrass Festival kicks off today in Armuchee
The 46th annual Labor Day Bluegrass Festival returns to Armuchee Music Park this weekend.
Festivities begin today with a jam-along and cookout starting at 6 p.m. Admission is free with three-day pass ($21) and a covered dish.
On Friday, music begins at 4:45 p.m. and on Saturday, music begins at 10:45 p.m.
The Armuchee Bluegrass Fiddlers will get the music started on Friday and Saturday. Other musicians and bands include Hickory Wind, Double Cross, Dona Bopp, Rivers Edge, Bruce Weeks Family, Georgia Grass, Night Travelers, Bluegrass Fever, Edmonds Family, Smoke Rise, Jerusalem Ridge (Friday only), Cold Water Bluegrass (Saturday only), Sojourners (Saturday only), New Willow Creek (Saturday only), John Brown & Co. (Saturday only), Landon Fitzpatrick Band (Saturday only) and East Dixie Boys (Saturday only).
The emcee for the festival will be Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame’s Phyllis Cole.
There will be a worship service on Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m. with special guest Eddie McSwain.
Day passes are $10 on Friday and $12 on Saturday. Three-day passes are $21. Children under 12 enter free with parents.
No alcohol or dogs are allowed in the concert area. There will be food on sale as well as hot showers. Festivalgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Tent camping is $5 per night. Electric and water hookups are $20 per night.