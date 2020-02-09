Rome Kiwanis announces its annual Art and Music Showcase competitions where educational scholarships are earned by winning contestants.
The Rome Kiwanis Music Showcase will take place on Saturday, March 21, 1-3 p.m. at the Bell Recital Hall (formerly Ford Auditorium) at Berry College. Students, grades 9-12, in Rome City and Floyd County Schools or Homeschool students who reside in Rome-Floyd County are eligible to enter the competition.
A maximum number of 20 contestants will be accepted. Talent presented must be vocal or instrumental. The winner of the event will receive a $1,000 educational scholarship with the opportunity to compete in the Georgia District of Kiwanis International Showcase where the top educational scholarship is $3,500.
Entries into the Art Showcase competition will be accepted at the Rome-Floyd County Library on March 25 and 26. Students, grades 6-12, in Rome City and Floyd County Schools or Homeschool students who reside in Rome-Floyd County will be eligible to enter the competition. Art entries will hang in the library from April 1-16. Winners will be announced at a reception for artists on April 7, 6 p.m. at the library. First-, second- and third-place winners will be recognized from each grade.
The Best-of-Show winner will receive a $1000 educational scholarship. All first place winners and Best-of-Show winner will be eligible to have their art entered into the Georgia District of Kiwanis International Showcase where the top educational scholarship is $3500.
For entry rules into the Art and Music Showcase competitions as well as applications, visit the Rome Kiwanis Club website, www.romekiwanis.org or email kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com.
First-place winners will be invited to compete for additional scholarships in the Georgia District of Kiwanis International Showcase taking place in Leesburg on Saturday, April 25. More information will be made available to winning performers and artists.