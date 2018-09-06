Kenny Howse and Friends perform Beatles '68 at Rome City Auditorium Sept. 15
Rome’s Own Musical Ensembles Inc. will present “Beatles ‘68” at the Rome City Auditorium on Sept. 15.
The event is a 50th anniversary live performance by Atlanta-based rock band Kenny Howes and Friends. The band will perform nearly all Beatles songs released in 1968 (mostly from the White Album) with live horns and strings. Many of the songs were never performed live by the Beatles.
The show beings at 7:30 p.m.
Advance tickets are $10 and are available online at Kroger. Online tickets are $12 and are available at www.Eventbrite.com. At-door tickets are $12.