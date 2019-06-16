If you see Jamie Schweizer sneaking around Broad Street, don’t be too alarmed. She’s brightening someone’s day. She doesn’t know who, but she doesn’t need to.
Jamie is hiding colorful rocks. She paints them, usually with inspirational words or quotes. And she believes that whoever needs to find the colorful and uplifting rocks, will.
“This all started when I found a rock at the Clocktower two years ago,” Jamie said. “I just stumbled across it. It had a cat painted on it.”
That rock was left there by a member of a local group called Rome Rocks! The group’s members paint rocks in all colors and designs and then leaves them around town for strangers the find. Rome residents have been finding the rocks and sharing them to social media.
“It just made me feel really good when I found it,” Jamie said. “They had written on their Facebook page on the back of the rock so I reached out to them and started participating.”
Jamie began paintings rocks — for herself and for others. She said she started doing it because it helped with her anxiety and depression. It had a calming, relaxing effect on her. And she believed it might help others as well.
“I have occasionally stuck around and watched people find the rocks after I hide them,” she said. “It’s fun to see people light up when they come across one.”
Jamie said it brings her joy to see someone smile when they realize they’ve found a tiny piece of art that they can keep. And she hopes that it may bring them some peace or validation if they need it.
Eventually she branched out from Rome Rocks! but her daughter is still a member of the group.
Jamie gets rocks from Home Depot or from landscaping companies or even from her dad’s backyard. She prefers smooth, round rocks. A flat surface makes it much easier for her to paint. She uses acrylic paint and seals each rock with a clear coat.
From time to time she’ll keep one she likes but the majority of them are destined for other people’s homes. She leaves most of them around town, especially Broad Street.
“I used to paint a variety of images to leave around town,” she said. “But recently I’ve been focusing on “You Matter” rocks. I have lost three friends to suicide recently so now I’m trying to raise awareness about depression and mental health and I’m hoping that in this small way I can make people feel better about themselves.”
Jamie leaves rocks at the VA in Rome and in Carrollton when she travels there with her husband. She also leaves rocks in Cartersville.
“Basically anywhere I travel I leave rocks,” she said. “I keep them in my car and I’ll just drop them wherever I am.”
One of Jamie’s rocks got a lot of attention recently when the Rome Police Department shared a photo of a “You Matter” rock Jamie had left for a member of law enforcement to find. The photo was shared was liked and shared by hundreds of people and it surprised Jamie that her little rock could have such an impact.
Her rocks are so popular that people ask her to paint specific ones for them all the time. She’s painted Disney characters, ninja turtles, animals, and a variety of other images. She’s even been asked to paint memorial rocks for people who’ve had family members pass away. She also paints rocks to give as gifts.
In a craft room in her home is where Jamie paints her rocks. A desk is covered with dozens of bottles of paints of all colors while various sizes and shapes of brushes await their turn to be used. There’s a towel in front of her that she sits the rocks on as she paints them. Nearby, there are baskets of clean, plain rocks awaiting their turn to be painted. Some rocks take a couple hours to complete while others may take days.
At the back of each rock, Jamie tries to include her Instagram name, jms_rocks as well as as her Facebook page and sometimes her initials.
“I get messages from people all the time,” she said. “They’ll send me a photo of the rock they found and sometimes they say ‘thank you’ or just let me know what they think about it.”
And sometimes she sees her rocks on social media. Recently a Rome City police officer posted this to her social media page with a photo of a “You Matter” rock:
“A little while back a good friend of mine found this outside and put it in my box on my office door. Little did he know I had felt so defeated that day in several ways and on the brink of tears. That little gesture I found at the end of the day made me feel so much better. It’s great how little things happen at just the right time.”
And that’s why Jamie Schweizer keeps painting rocks and leaving them around town for others to find. Yes, it’s a relaxing outlet for her creativity and helps her with her own anxiety. But she knows that it brings other people joy as well. And more importantly, it might bring them some peace. If just one rock makes one person feel a little less lonely or a little more worthy, then that’s good enough for Jamie.