Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.