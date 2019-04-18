Country musician Jacob Bryant will be performing at the Brewhouse on Saturday.
A Jasper native, Jacob Bryant recently released a new album, “Practice What You Preach” which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Country Albums chart.
As a songwriter, Bryant conveys messages of loss and reception, using his music to open up about his past battles with drugs, alcohol and the loss of his mother in 2010.
He also co-wrote “Out There” with Luke Combs, which is featured on Combs’ latest album.
Bryant’s new album, “Practice What You Preach” charged out of the gates last Friday rising to #1 on the iTunes Top Country Albums chart. The album is available now at digital retailers and streaming platforms.
“I’d like to thank God, my team and my amazing fans for all the support and help pushing this to #1 at iTunes. We couldn’t have done it without y’all!” Bryant said.
Jacob Bryant pre-sale tickets are $12 and are available online at www.brewhouseofrome.com. Day-of tickets will be $15 at the door. Standing Room only. 18+ ID required to enter.