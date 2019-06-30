I was recently on Facebook and reading up on my favorite group. There was a lot of tension it seemed all centering on some type of competition about being a fan. “You don’t know their middle names/every lyric of every song/the chronological list of their albums? How can you call yourself a fan?” Like so many things, it got me thinking.
Being a fan doesn’t have to mean that you know every thing about it. Being a fan doesn’t mean that you are the walking encyclopedia to that. You can be a fan with very little knowledge and you can be a fan with an incredible array of facts and tidbits about it. Being a fan is not quantified by the amount of information you have. Being a fan simply means that you like it/them.
Same goes for whatever holistic therapy you enjoy. You can be a fan of shiatsu bodywork and not know where the energy channels are or the names of the tsubos. You can be a fan of yoga and not know the Sanskrit names of every pose or be able to recite the Sutras. You can be a fan of whatever you want to be a fan of and be able to have as much, or as little, knowledge about it as you desire.
No one should ever make you feel small for your knowledge. There are plenty of things in this world that bathe us in negativity for us to keep that cycle going.
I meet so many people that I’ve had the blessing of talking to about this. Some ask me about my journey on the complementary therapy path, and I’ve had the joy of asking others about where they are on their journey. But no matter who it is that brings it up, one thing is constant, we are both on that path. We are both on that journey together. One may be further behind, one may be further ahead, but the journey is long and in the end it’s how much you enjoy the walk that matters.
You do You. I’m proud of you.
Namaste, Rome.