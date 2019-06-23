I talk about a lot of things here; mindfulness, holistic therapies, and a host of other things, but one thing I haven’t touched upon yet is the pure and simple method of loving kindness. We all have the ability to stop the perpetuation of hate. We can stop the “Well, what about…” to things happening. We stop the cycle by showing loving kindness in the face of diversity and hate.
Loving kindness is the simple, or not so simple for some, way to show patience, affection and tenderness toward others. It’s a state of compassion. It is the need to try to leave a better path than the one that you yourself walked.
I was in a conversation with someone and the talk turned to the possibility of absolving student loans. Me and the one I was conversing with both had had student loans. My friend was angered at the proposal. “Why should they get to not pay their debt when I had to pay mine?” They were stuck in the mindset of “What about me?” It’s similar to the arguments I hear about raising minimum wage, “I had to work X number of years to get to $15, why should they just start out making that?”
I studied this thought. In my head I heard this argument several different ways; “Why should my children not die of preventable disease when my ancestors died of it?”, and so forth. I could see no difference. The person was upset because others would have it better when they themselves had struggled. Did they want to perpetuate that struggle?
It costs nothing to be kind. Instead of holding on to these things that continue the cycle of hatred, belittlement, and keeping people in a state of struggle why not try reaching out and helping future generations get to a better place. You may find that even though you had to go through your own battles, that helping others avoid those same battles does indeed help you by making you a happier and more enlightened person.
Namaste, Rome.