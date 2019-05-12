Chances are you’ve either been to a yoga or meditation session or seen one; and while you probably understand the thoughts behind ‘letting the mind go’ and finding stillness, you may not have noticed one key aspect. Mudras.
What are Mudras? Mudras is a term that means ‘gesture’ and are used to help energy flow in the body. They are a series of held body positions, mostly fingers, hands and head. These finger and hand symbols that are held while in asanas, or poses, and can be a key part in meditation. To me it’s a way of getting a ‘deeper dive’ into that restorative state, a way of connecting to the early ways of the yogis and taking yoga and meditation back to its more pure early form.
One of the best known, and most easily recognized, Mudras is the Chin Mudra or Consciousness Seal. (Chin means consciousness and mudra as stated before means seal). It places the thumb and forefinger in a circle while the other fingers are outstretched, and the palm is facing upwards. It’s most seen while resting on the knees in a lotus position during seated meditation, but can be used in a variety of settings. While you’ve seen it often, do you know what the Chin Mudra does?
The placement of the finger and hand has very specific thoughts behind it. The index finger is representative of consciousness of the person while the thumb is representative of the consciousness of the universe. Putting the two together is saying that personal consciousness is connected to the universal consciousness.
The Chin Mudra is used to boost energy and create a calmer mind. It is also used to boost mood and connect to the higher self. It’s the single most used Mudra of yoga and meditation.
There are up to 32 Mudras to explore to take your yoga and meditation sessions deeper. I encourage everyone that uses mindfulness in their lives to look more at Mudras and how to incorporate them into their practice. Should you be taking local classes or sessions, ask your trainer about them.
Tina Samuels, a native of Rome, is a local yoga instructor and shiatsu bodywork therapist. Readers can contact her at www.romebodyworkandwellness.com.