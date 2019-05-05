Seven common ways it happens.

Easy tips to keep it from happening to you.

- Walking while distracted by a phone or headphones: Phones down, heads up when walking.

- Crossing in the middle of block: Crossing at the corner or a crosswalk.

- Walking at night in dark clothes: Be especially alert when it’s dark out. Make sure drivers can see you.

- Not watching out for careless drivers: Look left and right before crossing and continue looking in all directions while crossing.

- Walking the road: It is always best to walk on sidewalks or path. Walk facing traffic as far away from vehicles as possible.

- Not watching out for cars that are backing up: Watch out for cars backing up in parking lots and driveways.

- Not looking out for the second car: Pause at each lane of traffic and make eye contact with the driver.