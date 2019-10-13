When the Rome International Film Festival returns Nov. 6-10, it brings a slew of films from across the globe.
To celebrate it’s 16th incarnation, RIFF will roll out the red carpet for America’s biggest stars — its veterans. Organizers announced that this year’s marquee presentation is “Sgt. Will Gardner” by filmmaker Max Martini.
The soldier who returns home from deployment may find that while their feet are back on American soil, their minds are still at war. The film explores the struggles of a troubled Iraq veteran who finds it difficult to reintegrate into society and sets out on a cross-country journey with the hope of reuniting with his son. The film was written and directed by Martini, who is also the film’s star.
He is joined on the silver screen by Gary Sinise (Forrest Gump; Of Mice and Men), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2; The Unit), Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding; August: Osage County), Omari Hardwick (Saved, For Colored Girls), Lily Rabe (American Horror Story), JoBeth Williams (The Big Chill; Wyatt Earp), and Elisabeth Rohm (Law & Order).
It will screen on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Rome City Auditorium.
To honor veterans and their families, RIFF will be donating 15% of ticket sales from the film to the Gary Sinise Foundation and 15% to The Davies Homeless Shelter. Following the film, RIFF will host a Q&A session with Max Martini, Producer Mike Hagerty and CSM Eric Haney.
“RIFF has an initiative to partner with and support local non-profits,” said RIFF Executive Director Seth Ingram. “This film allows us to work with multiple groups and highlight topics that are pertinent both regionally and nationally.”
On Friday, Nov. 8, RIFF gives festival-goers some Latin flavor with a colorful film highlighted by a salsa-dancing after party.
The lively rhythm of conga drums and the sounds of trumpets will have audiences itching to get up and dance during the award-winning documentary film “Rubén Blades is Not My Name,” by Abner Benaim. The film follows the legacy of Latin American icon Rubén Blades whose grammy-award winning music brought Salsa music to an international audience.
Blades was at the center of the New York Salsa revolution in the 1970’s. His socially charged lyrics and explosive rhythms brought salsa music to an international audience. Blades has won 17 Grammy Awards, acted in a number of Hollywood films and TV shows, earned a law degree from Harvard and even ran for President of his native Panama.
The film will screen at the Rome City Auditorium on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a Salsa Dancing Party at the Brewhouse Music & Grill on Broad Street at 9 p.m.
The party will feature live music by Orquesta MaCuba, an Atlanta-based salsa band performing with a full brass section, full percussion section and a full rhythm section with vocalists.
“It’s a priority for RIFF to reach out to new audiences and at the same time, entertain and engage our returning film lovers,” Ingram said. “The art of film is able to reach out across cultures, and we hope everyone, including the Latino community, will come out, see this incredible film and then join us afterward for a fun night of salsa dancing.”
Tickets to the film and party cost $35, but for those who just want to view the film, tickets cost $10. For anyone who simply wants to attend the party, tickets are $35.
On Sunday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m., the narrative short “Best Seller” will be screened at the DeSoto Theatre. When the reigning queen of the Home Shopping Network is killed live on-the-air during a hair drying demonstration gone wrong, her three venomous, power-hungry disciples enter into a cutthroat competition for her coveted time slot.
“Enchanted Thyme” an animated short will be screened on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. The two children of a celebrity chef are transported to land where the Queen is under a terrible spell ... the more she eats, the hungrier she gets.
“Circuit” an animated short, will be screened Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3:30 p.m. at the DeSoto Theatre. On a small planet, caught up in their own little private universe, the inhabitants perform their poetically surreal actions, which repeat themselves in an endless loop. That they are all part of a complex little ecosystem which can only function if each of them plays his or her role, is something they are unaware of.
“First Disco,” a narrative short, will be screened Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m. at the DeSoto Theatre. It’s 1983, Culture Club are no. 1, everyone’s glued to Knight Rider, and Kelly Harrison is not only experiencing her first crush, she’s going to her first disco. The only problem is that she’s getting braces before her big night and becomes besieged by self consciousness. However with the help of her best friend, Kelly realizes what’s really important in her life.
The Rome Area Film Festival will include a wide range of films including narrative shorts, narrative features, documentary shorts and animated films. For a full RIFF schedule of films, a film guide or to purchase tickets, visit online at www.riffga.com.