Rome’s Own Musical Ensembles will present a family show, “Welcome Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 5 and “No Place like ROME for the Holidays” on Dec. 16 at the Rome City Auditorium.
‘Welcome Christmas’ (Thursday, Dec. 5) is a family show presented for school groups and the general public. The program features a production of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” with narrator, dancers, actors, singers, puppets, and a 12-piece pit orchestra.
All seats are $5 and tickets are available at the door (cash or check only). The hour-long show will begin at 9 a.m. and again at 10:45 a.m., both at the Rome City Auditorium.
Dec. 16 audiences can enjoy “No Place Like ROME for the Holidays,” a concert by the Northwest Georgia WINDS with students from the Montessori School of Rome, plus vocal soloists Angela McRee and Russell Evans.
Special numbers include new settings of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Hark!,” and “The Drummer’s Gift,” which combines “The Little Drummer Boy” with Ravel’s “Bolero.” Admission to this show is free and no tickets are needed.
Both shows are open to the public, particularly to home-schooled students, church groups, senior groups and local families.