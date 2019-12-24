The last few days of December can seem slow as people wait for New Year’s to come around, but Floyd County still has events to help people pass the time.
The day after Christmas, Forum on Ice will reopen for everyone to come and skate the day away. Along with the 4,000-square-foot ice skating rink, people can also tube down the 1,000-foot-long ice slide.
Ice skating is $10, the ice slide is $5 and, for those who want to do both, the combo ticket is $12. There’s no charge to watch.
Forum on Ice will be open until Jan. 6 in the Forum River Center at 301 Tribune St. downtown. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For the adventure-seekers looking for a way to ring in the New Year, two different outdoors events will be taking place on New Year’s Day.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will be hosting a First Day Hike at Lock & Dam Park at 101 Lock & Dam Road.
Anyone can come out and enjoy a guided hike starting at 10 a.m.
“Everyone is invited but make sure to wear shoes that you don’t mind getting muddy,” Director of Services Mary Hardin Thornton said.
The hike should take about two hours and Thornton said they’ll end the day with hot chocolate.
Parking fee for the park is $5 but the guided hike and hot chocolate are both free.
A popular New Year’s Day event that can be found around the county is the Polar Plunge and Cave Spring will be hosting their annual plunge at Rolater Park at 13 Old Cedartown Road.
Starting at 10:30 a.m., people will congregate in swimwear around Rolater Lake and “take the plunge” into the freezing waters.
Registration forms can be found on the Cave Spring Polar Plunge Facebook page. Tickets are $25 and include a T-shirt and lunch.
The high for New Year’s Day is forecast to be 55 degrees, with a low of 43 degrees — perfect for a wintry dunk or a brisk hike to ring in the new year.