Heritage Park hosts Rome Beer Festival Sept. 22
The eleventh annual Rome Beer Festival, presented by the Foundry Growler Bar, will return to Heritage Park on Sept. 22, featuring over 100 types of beer from all over the globe.
The sampling event will be held along the banks of the Coosa River from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., and will also showcase local artists, vendors and live music.
Proceeds from the event benefit the programming of the Rome Area Council for the Arts, a non-profit organization that works to promote and celebrate the arts and their contributions to the Rome-Floyd County community.
“Each year we strive to showcase a wide variety of beers that you won’t find just anywhere,” said Erica Simpson, Event Director. “This event was created to highlight the craft and art of making beer, and bring together the die-hard aficionados, guests interested in learning more about the process, and those who just want to come to Downtown Rome and have a great time.”
The Foundry Growler Bar is also sponsoring the sixth annual Home Brew Competition, which will honor the best homegrown IPAs, Ambers, Stouts and Porters. The winner of each category will be announced at the festival, and will receive a $100 gift card from the Foundry to use toward home brew supplies. Entries can be submitted at CRBI (Coosa River Basin Initiative, 5 Broad Street) Sept. 13-15. For a full list of rules and a downloadable entry form required for registration, visit romebeerfest.com/homebrew.
“The culture and craft of brewing beer has blossomed since we started this fundraiser for the arts 11 years ago,” said JF Steele, RACA President. “As an organization that seeks to foster the arts of all kinds in our community, we’re happy we’re able to highlight and feature more and more local and regional craft creations. There are so many talented and creative brewing artisans right around us and providing the opportunity for the community to partake in their craft is an honor we don’t take lightly.”
Local musicians Bryan Mullins, Milky Sway, DynaGroove, and Atomic Boogie will perform at the event. More information about the entertainment can be found online at romebeerfest.com/entertainment.
Food from The Foundry Growler Bar and Mellow Mushroom will be available for purchase at the event as well as cigars from Old Havana Cigar.
General admission into the Rome Beer Festival is $40 per person if purchased in advance, and includes a souvenir tasting cup. At the gate, general admission tickets will be available for $50. VIP tickets are offered at $75 and include early admission, a beer stein, merchandise gift certificate, access to the VIP area, and the opportunity to sample rare beers an hour before the event opens to the public at noon.
VVIP tickets for $100 include all the VIP benefits plus a private Brews Cruise on the Roman Holiday with hors d’oeuvres, beer sampling and beer expert on the tour. VVIP tickets are extremely limited. Designated driver tickets are available for $10 per person and include access to unlimited non-alcoholic beverages at the DD station.
All tickets can be purchased online at romebeerfest.com. General admission tickets can also be purchased at Mellow Mushroom while supplies last. No one under 21 years of age will be admitted into the event. All attendees must present a valid form of identification for entry. Pets are not allowed at the festival.
For more information about the Rome Beer Festival, visit online at romebeerfest.com, facebook.com/romebeerfest, or email info@romebeerfest.com.