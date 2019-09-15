Do you have diabetic neuropathy? Always have cold hands or feet no matter the temperature? Get pins and needles sensation whenever you sit wrong? You could have circulation difficulties. Stimulating the body’s circulation is a good way to help kick your health into a higher gear. It does so much more than just help alleviate some of those problems, it also helps inflammation and fluid buildup.
Garshana is an Ayurvedic technique that has been called “dry brushing” but is different from the more Western approach to dry brushing and does not use bristled brushes that can leave you sore, red, and raw feeling. Instead it uses dry raw silk gloves that will not redden your skin or leave you sunburnt feeling afterwards. It helps boost your body’s natural immunity and increases blood flow all over. The therapist will use a specific technique to make sure both proper movement and proper depth.
Ayurvedic bodywork has been around for thousands of years, but has only recently seen a boost in interest with the Western health communities. Garshana is only one of several bodywork techniques that people can use to not only give a leg-up on their beauty routine but also helps their health and wellness goals.
Garshana is a great way to boost your circulation (as well as help smooth out fine lines and give your skin a nice soft touch) by using raw silk gloves over your skin. By moving in a set pattern over your body while wearing these gloves and briskly rubbing the top layer of skin, you will feel immediate results. As soon as you are off the table, you’ll feel softer and you’ll feel energized or well-rested. Clients have raving about it.
