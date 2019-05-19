Fundraising is underway for this year's Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge and contestants are trying their best to raise as much money for the Sexual Assault Center as possible.
Brad Roberson, Division Chief of Operations for the Rome Fire Department is one of this year's celebrity dancers and he's come up with a pretty unique fundraiser.
Roberson got two firefighter helmets donated by Bullard Helmets. He ordered them in red and orange because he had big plans for both.
"I knew we could get them autographed so we wanted them in UGA and Clemson colors," he said.
A coworker to do the vinyl work on the helmets, complete with team logos. Then Roberson took it a step farther and arranged for the helmets to be autographed.
The Georgia-themed helmet is autographed by Rome native Adam Anderson who attended Rome High School and is now a sophomore outside linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs.
"I think this would make a great collectible for any UGA fan," Roberson said. "It would be especially cool for someone in Rome since Adam Anderson is a Rome native."
The Clemson helmet hasn't been autographed just yet but Roberson said it will bear the signature of a player all local football fans will know.
And if that wasn't enough, the underside of both helmets bear very special decals - teal ribbons - as a reminder of what the fundraising is all about. The ribbon represents sexual assault awareness.
Robertson said he believed the helmets would be a great and unique addition to any local fan's collection since they are authentic firefighter helmets but reflected the owner's team spirit as well as supporting sexual assault awareness.
The helmets will be auctioned on Facebook in the coming days. To keep track of the auction dates, visit the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge page on Facebook.
Roberson is also hosting two other upcoming fundraisers. A Boot Drive on May 24, 25 and 26 at the West Rome and East Rome Walmart will feature more than 100 local firefighters collecting money which will go to the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia.
In addition to that, a Sip & Paint event will take place June 6 from 7-9 p.m. at Studio Siri. It will cost $40 per person with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the SAC.
Other RCDC contestants are also planning upcoming fundraisers.
Ongoing - Team Rob Byars is selling t-shirts for $20. Contact Rob or Crystal Byars on Facebook to buy purchase shirts.
Ongoing - Team Colin Powell is raising funds in a very entertaining way. A painted and decorated toilet is being placed in Rome residents' front yard. The homeowner has to pay $10 for it to be removed. For $20 that person can have it moved to a friend's yard. And for $30 it will be moved to the friend's yard and guarantees that it does not return to your yard.
June 10 - Spirit Night at Schroeder's Deli on Broad Street will donate 10% of all sales to the SAC on behalf of team Rebekah Kinney.
June 22 - The Rome Underground Tour will benefit the Sexual Assault Center on behalf of Team Emily and Bryan Johnson.
Area residents can check the RCDC Facebook page for updates on upcoming fundraising events.
The 2019 Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge will take place Aug. 10 at the Rome City Auditorium. Patron tickets are $75, which includes the pre-event party at the Forrest Place with drinks and hors d'oeuvres as well as reserved seating at the show. General admission tickets are $30.