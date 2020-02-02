Rome Area Council for the Arts and Redmond Regional Medical Center have teamed up for the 7th annual Rome Community HeART Project in celebration of National Heart Month.
Once again, artists were given a blank canvas and one central theme — Heart Health Awareness. Twenty-eight canvases were photographed and enlarged into outdoor banners that are now hanging on the side of the 3rd Avenue parking deck overlooking the Town Green. The finished product is a vivid public art installation made up of the individual artists’ visions of heart health.
The original canvases will also be on display in the RACA/Rome History Museum windows throughout the month. The community now has two ways to view these creative pieces. The month-long public art experience will celebrate the local artists and organizations that bring creativity to our city while also raising heart health awareness. At the end of the month, one HeART will be awarded The People’s Choice Award and a $100 cash prize based on “votes” from the community via social media campaign.
About the Rome Area Council for the Arts
The Rome Area Council for the Arts is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit community arts organization that was founded in 1976. RACA’s Mission is to enrich the Greater Rome Community through the unifying and compelling power of the arts. RACA fulfills its Mission by providing advocacy for area artists and arts organizations and by supporting a dynamic community-based arts environment through arts programming, education, promotion, and community outreach. To learn more about RACA or to support the organization through donation or membership, please visit www.romearts.org or email info@romearts.org.
About Redmond Regional Medical Center
Redmond Regional Medical Center is a 230 bed facility, serving as a regional referral source for all of northwest Georgia and parts of Alabama. Redmond offers a full array of inpatient and outpatient programs, many of which are unique to the northwest Georgia region. As an Accredited Chest Pain Center with PCI, Redmond provides a full service cardiology product line and is nationally recognized as a top cardiac care center. In addition to the Gold Seal of Approval®, Redmond has also earned eight disease specific certifications from The Joint Commission for outstanding care in the areas of cardiology, stroke, orthopedic surgery, spinal surgery, and vascular surgery. Other areas of excellence include emergency care, oncology, and inpatient rehabilitation. For additional information on Redmond Regional Medical Center, visit www.RedmondRegional.com.