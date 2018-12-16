On Feb. 9, 2019, 11 of Rome’s “unsung” heroes will be honored at the Heart of the Community Awards of Honor gala called “An Affair of the Heart.”
For 32 years, Redmond Regional Medical Center has sponsored these awards to recognize and honor individuals whose commitment through volunteer service has made this community a better place in which to live, work and raise a family.
The 2018 recipients include: Bill and Faith Collins - Board of Governors Award, Chantz McClinic - Young Heart Award, The Ball Corporation - Business Award and Awards of Honor Recipients Nancy Knight, Tannika King, Barbara Beninato, Harry Brock, Mark Webb and Jeff and Mary Margaret Mauer.
Bill and Faith Collins — Board of Governors Award
Bill and Faith were born in Rome and Floyd County. Bill graduated from West Rome High School and Faith graduated from Pepperell. Faith also attended Floyd Junior College.
Bill’s community activities include:
Rome City Commission since 1996
Current Mayor Pro Tem
Chair-Redevelopment Committee
Chair — Kelsy-Aycock Burrell Center
Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth
Noon Optimist Club
Northwest Georgia Minority Business Association
Life of Jesus in Action Church
Faith’s community activities include:
Mercy Care of Rome Board
Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce
Northwest Georgia Minority Business Association
Patient Advisory Council-Floyd Medical Center
Rome School Board for 17 years-Current Chair
Life of Jesus in Action Church
Bill and Faith were listed in Rome News-Tribune in 2010 as one of Rome’s “Power Couples.”
Bill and Faith are the owners of Collins Auto Clean Up. They have a track record of hiring many employees who are trying to get back into society after incarceration. They are a positive influence
by employing men and women who need a second chance. Bill and Faith are the parents of William II and Sara and devoted grandparents to Tyler, Marquez and Faith.
They were nominated by Wendy Davis. “Growing their business from the ground up while helping others become productive members of society. Leading our city schools and the city is what make Bill and Faith worthy.”
Nancy Knight
A native of Rockmart. Nancy holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Georgia.
“Nancy shatters the myth that people who work full time don’t have time to serve their community,” said Allison Watters.
Co-Founder of North Georgia Animal Partnership
Co-Founder of Claws for Paws
Chieftain’s Museum Past Board Member
Chieftain’s Plant Sale Chair
Leadership Georgia
Heart of the Community Past Board Member
Rome Floyd Chamber Board and Executive Committee
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Finance Chair; Chair, Rector Search Committee; Chair, Building Renovation; Senior Warden; Loaves and Fishes
Nancy and her husband, Jack are small business owners and the parents of three adult children, Ford, Katherine and Cliff and a house full of rescue dogs. “She rarely says “no” when asked to help,” said Ginny and Doc Kibler.
Harry Brock
A native of Rome, Harry truly loves this community. He graduated from the University of Alabama before returning to Rome. Before entering real estate and starting his own business, he worked in the bicycle industry. He has contributed to the enhancement of our community through his more than 20 years of active volunteer service.
Downtown Development Authority - Past Chair
Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce - Past Chair
Rome-Floyd Development Authority - Past Chair
Greater Rome Convention and Visitors Bureau - Past Chair/Current Board Member
Heart of the Community - Past Chair
Local Organizing Committee for Tour de Georgia - Past Chair
Leadership Rome Graduate
Leadership Northwest Georgia Graduate
Leadership Rome and High School Leadership Rome Coordinator
Vice-Chairman Open Door Children’s Home
Past Board Member of YMCA
Founding Member and Board Member of TRED
Member of Rome-Floyd Land Bank Authority
Former Board Member of Georgia Highlands College Foundation
Recipient of the Wesley F. Johnson Award of Merit for Leadership
Recipient of the William M. Fricks Award for Downtown Development
Harry and his wife, Dawn, are parents of two children, Bailey and Cooper.
Nominators have said of Harry: “Harry is known to all those “who work behind the scenes” as a trusted friend, one who personally gets things done/makes things happen and someone who leads with integrity with the best interest of our citizens and community at heart.”
“Harry is engaged in our community in so many ways, he has a servant’s heart, he gives his time for the right reasons,” said Allison Watters
Chantz McClinic — Young Heart Award
A native of Rome, Chantz graduated from Darlington School and Wake Forest University. As a member of the Wake Forest football team, he brought that experience and love of sports back to Rome and has been very involved in sports and other activities.
At age 32 he has participated in activities that include working with young people in a variety of ways:
Youth Basketball Coach YMCA
Coach with Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation Dept.
Rome Youth League Football Coach
South Rome Development Committee Member
Property Development Committee
Early Learning Center Committee
Mentor, Annie K. Davie Elementary School
Darlington School Alumni Council
Wake Forest University Deacon Club
YMCA Board Member, executive committee, facilities
NYANYA Project in Tanzania building homes for grandmothers who are caring for foster children diagnosed with AIDS
Changed for Life Ministry Program
Chantz currently works as a team leader and Manufacturing Supervisor at Southeastern Mills in Rome. Chantz and his wife, Whitney belong to Lovejoy Baptist Church.
He is nominated by Cheryl Bishop, Linda Owens and Reverend Carey Ingram, who said “Chantz gives his heart deeply and the impact he makes is significant in the lives of the boys he coaches. When he gives himself, he does so with his whole heart.”
Ball Corporation — Business Award
The Ball Corporation acquired the Metal Container Corporation here in Rome in 1993. For 25 years they have been a low cost producer of U.S. beverage cans producing between 11 and 12 million cans a day. The company focuses on safety and quality and remains highly efficient and technologically advanced.
The Rome plant employs 180 individuals who are encouraged to volunteer and give back to the community. Every year they choose a variety of projects in the community and employees have the opportunity to earn volunteer hours that will also earn money for their charity of choice.
Their Service to the community includes:
Every other month, employees volunteer at the Community Kitchen, 4 hours of time per visit
Every other month employees volunteer at the Action Ministries Food Pantry, 4 hours per visit
Annually participate in the “Lets Can Hunger” food drive. The Ball Foundation will donate $1 per pound to the charity of choice. 2018 donation to Action Food Ministries was $27,510.
Annually provide Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for 5 families in need in the Rome community.
Annually provide funding for Restoration Rome to purchase mattresses and bedding needed for foster care.
Annually provide Christmas gifts for 45-50 senior citizens through the Sheriff’s Santa for Seniors program.
The Ball Corporation strives to encourage their employees to not only make a good product but to also give time to make a better community. Their team spirit and attitude helps them to be successful in the plant and in the community and with their team it is true that together everyone achieves more.
Jeff and Mary Margaret Mauer
Through decades of service to the community, the Mauers have committed their lives to the foster care crisis in Rome and Floyd County. They serve as co-founders of Restoration Rome.
Mary Margaret is a native of Homerville and Jeff was born in Plainfield, Illinois. Jeff and his family moved to Rome when he was 10 years old. The Mauers attended Oxford College and Emory University where they met. They married shortly after graduation. Mary Margaret received a Ph.D. from Georgia State University in Biological Sciences and Jeff received his degree from Shorter University in Business Administration.
Service Activities for Mary Margaret include:
Global Impact International - Foster Care Services
Junior Service League – Past President & current Sustainer
DAR Constitution Week
Leadership Rome
Co-Founder Floyd Faith Coalition for Families
Murphy-Harpst Children’s Center Board — Past Chair
Murphy-Harpst Auxiliary
Providence Preparatory Academy Board
Church Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Director, and Leader of
Foster/Adoption Ministry
Service Activities for Jeff have included:
Chairman, Global Impact International Board
Community Engagement Pastor at Three Rivers Church
Young Presidents Organization
Georgia Chamber of Commerce Board
Rome Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth Board
Providence Preparatory Academy Board
Darlington School Board
Heritage First Bank Board
Greater Rome Existing Industry Board
Criminal Justice Board
Rome YMCA Board
Boy Scouts of America NWGA Board
Harbor House Board
Heart of the Community Board
Floyd College Board of Regents
Leadership Rome
Rome Floyd County United Way
The Mauers were nominated by Ryland and Jennifer Scott. “Having personally experienced the process of becoming foster parents they began to understand the definition of the word crisis. They responded to the call with the creation of Restoration Rome.”
Barbara Beninato
Barb Beninato is a native of Omaha, Nebraska and graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center with a degree in Medical Technology.
Her Community service activities:
Rome Symphony Orchestra Board and Past President
Rotary Club of Rome
Hunter’s Glen Subdivision Home Owners Association
SPLOST Citizens Committee
United Arts Collaborative
Four Seasons Garden Club
Downtown Rome Development Plan
Economic Development Committee Rome Chamber
Intercity Visits, Greater Rome Chamber of Commerce
Leadership Rome
2014 Recipient, Rome Area Council for the Arts Award
Rome First United Methodist ChurchBarb and her husband, John, have two daughters, Leigh and Leslie and two grandsons, Lucas and Miller. She was nominated by Linda Jennings. “Within minutes of meeting her, she was telling me about all of the volunteer opportunities and asking me where I would like to get involved.”
Mark Webb
A native of St. Simon’s Island and a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College, Mark received his law degree from Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University.
He has been a trial attorney with the law firm Brinson, Askew, and Berry for 30 years.
His Community Service Activities:
Rome Jaycees
Dancing with the Stars Cast
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Participant
Murder Mystery Theatre for Floyd Against Drugs
Strike Out Child Abuse Team Member
NAIA Team Host committee
Up the Creek without a Paddle Ride
Foster Care Parent’s Night Out
Rome Hand Cyclist Race
R.A.C.E. Rome Kids Triathlon
Rome Children’s Academy
Junior Service League Follies
CRBI Volunteer
Cystic Fibrosis Theatre Fund Raiser
First United Methodist Church
Georgia High School Mock Trial
SPLOST Campaign Advocate
Board Participation:
Hospitality House, Past Chair
Coosa Valley Cycling Association, Past Chair
Heart of the Community Board, Past-Chair
Coosa Country Club
TRED (Trials for Recreation and Economic Development)
Mark and his wife Renee are the parents of one daughter, Ailsa. He was nominated by Dr. J. Paul Ferguson. “Mark has continually demonstrated his love and commitment to the Greater Rome community.”
Tannika King
Tannika has called Rome home since 1990 when she moved from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. She is a graduate of Rome High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication from Berry College. She currently serves as the Director of Communications at Darlington School, where she has been for 15 years.
Her Community Activities Include:
Board Member and Past President, Sexual Assault Center of NWGA
2017 SPLOST Citizens Advisory Committee
2013 and 2017 Rome-Floyd Citizens for Progress (SPLOST YES)
Chairperson, Citizens for Roberson
Court Participant and Prom Queen, A Night to Remember: An Adult
Prom for Alzheimer’s Association
Leadership Rome Participant and Volunteer, Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce
Committee Member, Run for the Rescues Animal Welfare Fundraiser
Harbor House Adult Spelling Bee Participant
Board Member, Greater Rome Convention and Visitor’s Bureau
Board Member, Rome International Film Festival
Tannika lives in Rome with her 12-year old Jack Russell mix, Asa. She was nominated by Frank Beacham and others. Frank said “Tannika is blessed with outstanding people skills and leadership skills, and she tirelessly uses those to serve Rome and Floyd County.”