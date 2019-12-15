On Feb. 8, 2020 10 of Rome’s “unsung” heroes will be honored at the Heart of the Community Awards of Honor gala called “An Affair of the Heart.”
For 33 years, Redmond Regional Medical Center has been the presenting sponsor for these awards which recognize individuals whose commitment through volunteer service has made this community a better place in which to live, work and raise a family.
The 2020 recipients include: Gordon Leiter — Board of Governors Award; Whit Molnar, Young Heart Award; International Paper — Business Award. Award of Honor Recipients are Linda Hatcher, Jarrod Johnson, Peggy Nash, Dr. Ryland and Jennifer Scott, Willie Mae Samuel and Honorary Award Recipient, Dr. Daniel Goldfaden.
For more information visit www.theheartofthecommunity.com
GORDON LEITER — BOARD OF GOVERNOR’S AWARD
A Rome resident since 1966, Gordon Leiter set about giving his time to volunteer with many organizations and charities in the Rome Community. Over the next 33 years his presence and contributions were well known. This led to his being nominated and selected for a Heart of the Community award in 1999.
His volunteering did not end there as he has continued his previous good deeds and added others for many years of community involvement.
Community Involvement has included:
Member of Rome Little Theatre Group since 1967
Volunteer with Floyd Medical/Heyman Hospice Care since 1992
Tax Counselor. Training Instructor Technical Coordinator for AARP tax assistance 25 years
Rome Area History Museum Board and Treasurer
Member of Rome First Methodist Church for 53 years
Volunteer for Meals on Wheels for 25 years
Member of American Red Cross Disaster Relief Team 2000-2015
Volunteer with Habitat for Humanity
Member of National Creative Society
Member of Rome symphony since 1999
Volunteer mentor for Rome Middle School “Habitudes” program
Prior to her death in 2016, Gordon had been married to his wife, Peggy, for 64 years. He is the father of three children, 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
WHIT MOLNAR — YOUNG HEART
The Heart of the Community Young Heart Award this year is being presented to 13-year-old Whit Molnar.
As an example to other young people, Whit was nominated for his contributions to the Open Door Home. For the past eight years, he has operated Whit’s Lemonade and Cookie Stand in July, with proceeds going to the Open Door Home. The first year his donation was $450. In July of 2019 his donations was $8,200. In the eight years he has raised and donated over $38,000. to the Open Door Home.
Son of Dr Jonathon and Sarah Molnar, Whit attends Gracepoint School for dyslexic learners in Marietta.
He plays basketball at the YMCA, enjoys playing the piano and baking with his grandmother.
DR. DANIEL GOLDFADEN — HONORARY AWARD OF HONOR
In recognition of his upcoming retirement and the importance of his contribution to heart health and care, the Heart of the Community Foundation is presenting an Honorary Award of Honor to Dr. Daniel Goldfaden.
Born in Detroit, Michigan in 1951, Dr. Goldfaden knew the only thing he didn’t want to study was medicine. By the time he got to his third year in college he decided that medicine was the best option for him.
He attended the University of Michigan for undergraduate and medical school. He knew as soon he entered medical school he wanted to study Cardiology.
During his residency, he met Dr. John Kirkland who was from Rome and who was doing his Surgery Residency at the University of Michigan as well.
After Kirkland returned to Rome to start the Vascular Surgery program, he approached Dr. Goldfaden into visiting Rome.
When the certificate of need for Cardiovascular Surgery was approved, he was again approached about returning to Rome to begin the program at Redmond Park Hospital. The program began in 1986.
Thirty years later he and his team do about 450 Open Heart Surgeries each year.
A highly respected mentor to medical students and residents, Dr. Goldfaden will be missed when he retires.
Northwest Georgia is very lucky to have a family member and friend like Dr. Daniel Goldfaden.
We are glad he chose Rome and recognize him with this Honorary Award of Honor for his commitment to heart health and care.
PEGGY NASH — AWARD OF HONOR
A graduate of Shorter College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and a Master’s Degree in education from Berry College, Peggy is now a retired Floyd County educator. She can be found volunteering at many places in Rome.
Volunteer Activities and recognitions have or do include:
Teacher of the Year 1993
Participates with Retired Teachers of Rome
Former Pink Lady at Floyd Medical Center
Junior Service League, Sustainer in 2001
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Missions, Outreach, Loaves and Fishes and Children’s Church
Former Chiaha Board Member
Volunteer Toys for Tots
Volunteer Good Neighbor’s Ministries
Former Board of Chieftain’s Museum
Volunteer Rome Community Kitchen
Friends of the Library
Pepperell Elementary School Volunteer and Mentor
Good Neighbors Ministry
Peggy has one son, Robbie, and his wife Autumn and two granddaughters, Callie and Hannah Grace.
WILLIE MAE SAMUEL — AWARD OF HONOR
A native of Allendale, South Carolina, Willie Mae has been a resident of Rome And Floyd County for 50 years.
She received her undergraduate degree from Paine College in Augusta and her Master’s degree in English from Atlanta University with a concentration in African-American Studies. She spent 31 years as a classroom teacher of high school English.
Since retirement she has involved herself in many phases of volunteer work.
Child Advocate for Youth Programs sponsored by her sorority
Volunteer organizer and instructor for 100 Black Men’s Black History Bowl
Founder of Gateway Performing Arts Troupe
Community Outreach Coordinator for Thankful Baptist Church Soup Kitchen
Director of Cultural Arts of Fairview/E.S. Brown Restoration Project
Director of Fairview Glee Club Singers
Adviser for Domestic Violence Organization
Assistant Program Coordinator-East Rome Association’s Senior Group at Fielder Center
Director of Friday Night Drama Presentations, Martin Luther King Celebration
Contributing Writer for Rome News-Tribune
Director/Founder African American Connection for Performing Arts 2006-Present
Judge for League of Women Voters Annual Poetry Slam Contest
Board Member of the AHHA Organization in Cave Spring
Writes a weekly column that publishes in the Sunday edition of the Rome News-Tribune
Nominated by Quida Sams and Laney Stevenson “The word ‘love’ is also an action word. It is what it does. Willie Mae Samuel loves this community and demonstrates this love in her daily living.”
DR. RYLAND and JENNIFER SCOTT
— AWARD OF HONOR
Rome is very fortunate to have “Power Couples” in our community.
One such couple is Dr. Ryland and Jennifer Scott.
Together they have participated in the following:
5 International Mission Trips to Guatemala, Honduras Mexico
Board Members of Restoration Rome
Foster Parents
Founding Members of Young Life Ministry
Individually they also contribute:
Dr. Scott:
Championed and Implemented ERAS protocol (Enhanced Surgical Recovery)
Developed Bariatric Program in Rome
Deacon, First Presbyterian Church
Jennifer:
Open Door Home board 2003-2017 — Past Chair
Several teaching and committee roles at First Presbyterian Church
South Rome Redevelopment committee 2017
Fundraising for South Rome Early Learning Center
Community Foundation of Greater Rome Grant Committee
Mentor to Moms in Recovery
Heart Walk Committee Honoree 2008
Heart of the community Young Heart 2010
One nominator said of them” They make a wonderful married team raising triplets of their own. Through public speaking and private counsel. Many couples have benefited from their openness of marriage and realities of raising kids.”
LINDA HATCHER — AWARD OF HONOR
A native Roman, currently residing in Silver Creek, Linda graduated from Coosa High School and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Science from Shorter College. She later completed her Master’s Degree in Middle Science Education from Berry College.
At the University of West Georgia she completed a specialist degree in Middle School Science and Administration.
Nominated by Glenda Almond and others, “Everything she does is done with enthusiasm and a gracious smile.”
Her examples of “giving back” include:
Provides support financially and emotionally to many who have challenges
Adopted classrooms and provided financial needs for students and teachers
Posts jobs and hires former students
Offers her home to those in need following surgery
Stuffed backpacks for United Way
Member of One Community United
Board Member for Habitat of Humanity
House leader for Habitat for Humanity
Went to Guatemala and Costa Rica with Trinity Methodist Church
Volunteer with Good Neighbor Ministries
Volunteer with DIGS Program
Board Member of Exchange Club of Rome
Coordinator at Toys for Tots
Provided transportation for International Handicapped Tennis tournament
Provides rides for voters
Volunteers Branch Bragg Scholarship golf tour
Volunteer at Floyd Medical Center
Provides furniture and household item to those in need in setting up housing
Holds coat drives for the needy in the winter
She often posts quotes on social media to inspire others. One such quote “My mission is not merely to survive, but to thrive and to do so with some passion, compassion and some humor and style.”
INTERNATIONAL PAPER — BUSINESS AWARD
The business award this year was awarded to International Paper. Those who nominated them state that “Their company-driven projects are truly committed to improving the lives of the people who live in Floyd County.”
The majority of International Paper’s donations and contributions support projects or programs focused on their Signature Causes — children’s education, hunger, health and wellness, and disaster relief.
Community Projects and efforts include:
Volunteer efforts at Bagwell Food Pantry monthly
Donation of butterfly kits to local schools to promote environmental education
Annual golf tournament supporting the United Way of Rome and Floyd County ($80,000 in 2019)
Annual Fall food drive for the Community Kitchen
Angel Tree gift donations every holiday season
Donation of turkeys to local food banks every holiday season
Supporters of STEM programs in the county though hands-on visits to local schools
Facility and Foundation grants of $1000,000 to local organizations
Paper donation to Knights of Columbus and local schools
Partner in Prosperity supporter of the Chamber of Commerce
Many of the 551 employees also serve on local boards in and around Floyd County.
JARROD “J.J.” JOHNSON — AWARD OF HONOR
J.J, a business leader in Rome and the Floyd County community and is now a small business owner of the Smoothie King franchise. Moving here from Houston, Texas, J.J. served the public as a law enforcement officer.
He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Houston and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Texas Southern University. He and his wife, Dr. Bridgett Dingle, Neonatologist at Floyd Medical Center, have been very active in the Rome community.
His community activities include:
Board Member of Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce
Rome City School Partner
Leadership Rome 36 Graduate
Leadership Georgia 2020
High School Leadership Rome Volunteer
Murder Mystery Theater for Floyd Against Drugs
Boy’s and Girls’ Club Board
Committee Member — Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
100 Black Men Member and donor to 100 Black Men and Distinguished Gentlemen
Can-A-Thon For Community Kitchen Regional Donor
Donates a percentage of sales to the Giving Kitchen Organization.
Nominated by Jeanne Krueger “J.J. lights up every room he enters and has the ability to put everyone at ease. He is a servant leader by example.”