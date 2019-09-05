Tickets are on sale for The Outsider Art Party at the Harbin Clinic Gallery at Makervillage on Saturday.
The evening will feature an art auction with a variety of art works from across the U.S., live music with Rounder Records’ songwriter and performing artist, Pony Bradshaw, food, and drinks.
The unique celebration of folk art Art, hosted by the Paradise Garden Foundation, is an opportunity to support the arts and to see a wide variety of outsider art.
A limited amount of VIP tickets are available for the 7 p.m. VIP Private Party with food and drinks, followed by music at 8 p.m., when the doors open to the public.
The Outsider Art show will feature artwork by artists from all over the country, including Rome. Some of the artists whose works will be on display include local artists Stephanie Beckman (jewelry), Adam Sikes (found-object instruments), Russell Cook (fine art), James Schroeder (folk art), “Breezy” (pottery), Donnie Davis (paintings), Beverly Finster (paintings), and Will Linn (folk art).
All proceeds will be donated to the Paradise Garden Foundation, to help preserve, maintain and showcase Howard Finster’s, Paradise Garden.
American songwriter Pony Bradshaw will be making his Rome debut performance at the Outsider Art Party.
The VIP Private Party begins at 7 p.m. featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. VIP tickets are $40. General admission for Pony Bradshaw begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 adv/$20 day of.
For tickets call 706-808-0800 or visit www.paradisegarden.eventbrite.com.
The Outsider Art Show will be available to view (free admission) during Harbin Clinic Gallery (252 N. 5th Ave.) regular business hours, Saturdays 10 a.m.-noon, and during the River District Music Festival.