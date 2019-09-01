Summer is drawing to a close and fall is just around the corner. I love outdoor activities, pool parties, and grilling out. Although I don’t do much of the grilling, I try to be sure my hubby has the proper tools he needs to cook a delicious meal in a safe manner. Let’s share a few rules for your safety while grilling.
♦ Position the grill well away from siding, deck railing, out from under eaves and overhanging branches and a safe distance from lawn games, play areas, and foot traffic.
♦ Do not wear loose clothing while cooking at a grill.
♦ When cooking food, use long handled grilling tools to give plenty of clearance from heat and flames
♦ Periodically remove grease or fat buildup in trays below grill so it cannot be ignited by a hot grill.
♦ Be careful when using lighter fluid. Do not add fluid to an already lit fire because the flames can flashback up into the container and explode.
♦ Grill only outdoors! If used indoors, or in any enclosed spaces, such as garages or tents, barbecue grills pose both a fire hazard and the risk of exposing occupants to carbon monoxide.
Always make it a point to:
♦ Keep children and pets away from the grill area by declaring a 3 foot “kid free zone” around the grill.
♦ Keep all matches and lighters away from children. Teach your children to report any loose matches or lighters to an adult immediately.
♦ Always supervise children around outdoor grills.
By following a few rules we can all enjoy the rest of summer and let’s get grilling.