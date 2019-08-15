Rome’s Seven Hills Shaggers will present Atlanta-based The Gold Standard Band for a night of dancing on Sept. 21.
The Gold Standard Band was formed in 2012 and have been entertaining area audiences ever since with their blend of Motown, Classic Soul and Carolina Beach music.
The band bills itself as bringing high energy to the stage and to play “great songs that make people of all ages want to get up and dance.” Their motto is Every Song is a Dance Song, Every Show is a Party.”
The event will take place in the event room at the American Legion Post 5 located at 5 Shorter Avenue. The event room is located in the rear of the building, with parking on the side.
Admission is $25. A reserved table for eight is $170. Tickets are available from Seven Hills Shag members. For more information, call Steve Minshew at 706-766-6558.
There will be a cash bar.