Georgia Thunderbolts to open for Molly Hatchet, Atlanta Rhythm Section
Rome’s own southern rock band The Georgia Thunderbolts (formerly South of Heaven) will open for Molly Hatchet and Atlanta Rhythm Section at the Forum River Center on July 13.
The Georgia Thunderbolts members include Rome natives Bristol Perry on drums and Riley Couzzourt on lead guitar along with Taylorsville members T.J. Lyle, lead singer, Zach Everett on bass guitar and Logan Tolbert on rhythm guitar.
The Georgia Thunderbolts have recently finished their debut album produced by their manager Richard Young of the Kentucky Headhunters. The album was recorded in Glasgow, Kentucky at Barrick Recording Studio and is set to release later this year.
The Georgia Thunderbolts call Rome their home and said they’re excited to open for two of their musical influences — Molly Hatchet and Atlanta Rhythm Section.
The concert takes place July 13 at The Forum River Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.forumrivercenter.com or at the Forum River Center box office Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.