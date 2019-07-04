Every Friday beginning July 12, the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop will offer fresh and locally grown goods that are “Rome Grown, Rome Made.”
Organizers are inviting Rome and area residents to stop in the parking lot at the Last Stop Gift Shop on Jackson Hill from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday starting on July 12. Locally produced fruits, vegetables and a variety of other goods will be on sale.
On opening day, July 12, farmer’s market organizers we will be giving away a Rome, Georgia shopping bag to everyone that visits and shops!
For more information about the Farmer’s Market or how to become a vendor, contact Charlene Mathis at cmathis@romega.us or call 706-295-5576.