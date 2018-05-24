'Georgia's Got It All' concert takes place June 7
A free concert on June 7 will celebrate Rome’s economic development and will feature the Clocktower Jazz Ensemble as well as vocalist Curtis Reed.
The concert will take place at the Rome City Auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m. Audiences can enjoy the big band hits played by the ensemble which will also accompany Reed. Reed will premier several original songs including “Georgia’s Got It All,” “Take Me Back Home to Georgia,” and “There’s Just Something About the South.”
The songs were chosen because they promote Georgia and the South and express Reed’s love for his home town and state.
The concert is co-sponsored by Rome’s Own Musical Ensembles, Rome Area Council for the Arts, the Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Development Authority, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Georgia Highlands College.
The community is invited to enjoy the free concert that organizers say puts a spotlight on Rome’s vibrant business, education, healthcare, sports, and cultural economic drivers.
For additional information, contact the concert director, Sam Baltzer, at sambaltzer12@gmail.com.